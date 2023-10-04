Fremont County Fire Protection District announces October volunteer spotlight

(Fremont County, WY) – The Fremont County Fire Protection District began spotlighting the volunteer Firefighters who make up its ranks back in January, and has recently chosen Jody Lange as October’s volunteer. Jody Lange. h/t Fremont County Fire District

“Jody Lange has been a Fremont County Firefighter since 2004. He is currently a member of Shoshoni Fire Dept and has previously served as Captain, Training Capt, Assistant Chief and Chief.”

“When not responding to calls and devoting time to the fire dept, Jody enjoys fishing, camping, golf and spending time with family and friends.”

Thank you Jody, and to all of the volunteers and first responders that keep Fremont County safe!

The Fremont County Fire District has over 200 volunteer firefighters, who have dedicated hundreds of hours to serving the communities in which they live.