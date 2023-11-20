More

    Fremont County BOCES is offering Substitute Certification Training, PTSB Classes through August 2024

    Substitute Teacher Certification Class

    March 26-28
    August 6-8

    8:30 A.M. – 4:30 P.M.

    BOCES Fee:  $150.00

    ***Attendance to all four sessions is mandatory***

    PTSB Classes 

    Tues, January 30: “Teaching Tough to Reach Students”
    Tues, April 30: “Classroom Management”
    Thurs, May 30: “The Motivated Student”
    Tues, July 2: “Start the School Year Right”

    Classes are from 9 am – 4 pm.

    $65.00 for ½ PTSB credit 

    All classes will be held at the Fremont County BOCES in the back of Rendezvous Elementary School at 413 N 4th St. W Riverton, WY.

    Visit our website www.fcboces.org to register for any of the above classes. You will pay your fee online after you register for the class on the BOCES Website. Registration closes one week before the class is offered. The attendance fee is non-refundable.

