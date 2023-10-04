Fremont County BOCES is offering Substitute Certification Training, PTSB Classes and Certified Nursing Assistant Training October 2023 through December 2023

Substitute Teacher Certification Class

October 31, November 1 and 2

8:30 A.M. – 4:30 P.M.

BOCES Fee: $150.00

***Attendance to all four sessions is mandatory***

PTSB Classes

Tues, December 12: “Social Media and the Brain”

Classes are from 9 am – 4 pm.

$65.00 for ½ PTSB credit

All classes will be held at the Fremont County BOCES in the back of Rendezvous Elementary School at 413 N 4th St. W Riverton, WY.

CNA Training

October 16-20; October 23-27 and November 2, 12:00pm-5:00pm at the Reach Foundation 622 N 8th Street Riverton, WY. Clinicals will be held October 30 from 8am-4pm; October 31 from 6am-2pm and November 1 from 8am-4pm at Morning Star Care Center Ft. Washakie, WY. Cost is $675.

Visit our website www.fcboces.org to register for any of the above classes. You will pay your fee online after you register for the class on the BOCES Website. Registration closes one week before the class is offered. The attendance fee is non-refundable.