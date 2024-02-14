Fremont County BOCES is offering Substitute Certification Training, PTSB Classes and Certified Nursing Assistant Training March 2024 through May 2024

Substitute Teacher Certification Class

March 26-28

8:30 A.M. – 4:30 P.M.

BOCES Fee: $150.00

***Attendance to all four sessions is mandatory***

PTSB Classes



Tues, April 30: “Classroom Management”

Thurs, May 30: “The Motivated Student”

Classes are from 9 am – 4 pm.

$65.00 for ½ PTSB credit

All classes will be held at the Fremont County BOCES in the back of Rendezvous Elementary School at 413 N 4th St. W Riverton, WY.

CNA Training

March 1, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 11 & 12 – 12:30 to 7:30pm

March 2 & 9 – 9am to 5pm



Training will be held at the Reach Foundation 622 N. 8th Street Riverton, WY.

Clinicals will be held March 13,14 & 15 from 8am to 6pm at Morning Star Care Center Ft. Washakie, WY. Cost is $675.00

Visit our website www.fcboces.org to register for any of the above classes. You will pay your fee online after you register for the class on the BOCES Website. Registration closes one week before the class is offered. The attendance fee is non-refundable.