Fremont County BOCES is offering Substitute Certification Training, PTSB Classes and Certified Nursing Assistant Training July 2023 through August 2023

Substitute Teacher Certification Class

July 31 August 1,2, &3

9 A.M. – 3:30 P.M.

BOCES Fee: $150.00

***Attendance to all four sessions is mandatory***

PTBS Classes

Thurs, July 20: “Start The School Year Right”

Classes are from 9 am – 4 pm.

$65.00 for ½ PTSB credit

All classes will be held at the Fremont County BOCES in the back of Rendezvous Elementary School at 413 N 4th St. W Riverton, WY.

CNA Training

July 10-27; July 10-21+27 12:00 pm-5:00 pm at the Reach Foundation 622 N. 8th Street Riverton, Wy. Clinicals will be held July 24 from 8am-4pm and July 25+26 from 6am-2pm at Morning Star Care Center Ft. Washakie, Wy. Cost is $675.00

Visit our website www.fcboces.org to register for any of the above classes. You will pay your fee online after you register for the class on the BOCES Website. The attendance fee is non-refundable.

Scholarships are available.