    Fremont County BOCES is offering Substitute Certification Training, PTSB Classes and Certified Nursing Assistant Training January through April 2024

    Substitute Teacher Certification Class

    March 26-28

    8:30 A.M. – 4:30 P.M.

    BOCES Fee:  $150.00

    ***Attendance to all four sessions is mandatory***

    PTSB Classes 

    Tues, January 30: “Teaching Tough to Reach Students”
    Tues, April 30: “Classroom Management”

    Classes are from 9 am – 4 pm.

    $65.00 for ½ PTSB credit 

    All classes will be held at the Fremont County BOCES in the back of Rendezvous Elementary School at 413 N 4th St. W Riverton, WY.

    CNA Training

    March 1, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 11 & 12 – 12:30 to 7:30pm
    March 2 & 9 – 9am to 5pm
    Training will be held at the Reach Foundation 622 N. 8th Street Riverton, WY.


    Clinicals will be held March 13,14 & 15 from 8am to 6pm at Morning Star Care Center Ft. Washakie, WY.

    Visit our website www.fcboces.org to register for any of the above classes. You will pay your fee online after you register for the class on the BOCES Website. Registration closes one week before the class is offered. The attendance fee is non-refundable.

