Fremont County BOCES is offering Substitute Certification, PTSB, and College Math Training classes June through August

Substitute Teacher Certification Class

August 8, 9, 10 & 11

9 A.M. – 3:30 P.M.

BOCES Fee: $150.00

***Attendance to all four sessions is mandatory***

PTBS Classes

Tu, June 21: “Professionalism in Education”

Th, June 23: “Start the School Year Right

Classes are from 9 am – 4 pm.

$65.00 for ½ PTSB credit

All classes will be held at the Fremont County BOCES round room, located at 320 West Main Street (old Riverton High School/6th Grade Bldg.) in Riverton, Wyoming.

Visit our website www.fcboces.org to register for any of the above classes. You will pay your fee online after you register for the class on the BOCES Website. The attendance fee is non-refundable.

Scholarships are available.