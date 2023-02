Fremont County Arrests: February 13, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent Arrest Reports from Fremont County law enforcement agencies. They are produced directly from publicly available reports provided by each agency.

Questions or comments about the reports should be addressed with the appropriate agency.

Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.

“No Arrests Reported” indicates the Arrest Report was issued, but no arrests occurred.

“No Arrest Report Available” indicates that a specific law agency did not issue an Arrest Report that day.

The County 10 Arrest Report does not include citations, unless accompanied by an arrest.

Common Arrest Report abbreviations: FCSO – Fremont County Sheriff’s Office; RPD – Riverton Police Department; LPD – Lander Police Department; DUI – Driving Under the Influence; DWUI – Driving While Under the Influence; MIP – Minor in Possession; MUI – Minor Under the Influence; D(W)US – Driving (While) Under Suspension

Social media comments have been disabled for all Arrest Reports.

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office:

Goodman, Tashina, 37, Ethete, Aiding and Abetting Robbery Warrant, Theft-Taking Warrant

Lander Police Department:

Jorgenson, Warren, 56, Lander, DUI

Gambler, Ryan, 33, Lander, 2 FCSO Warrants

Yellowbear, Jean, 64, Ethete, FCSO Warrant

Friday, Chauncey, 54, Riverton, Trespass

Riverton Police Department:

Yellowplume, Windy Boy, 23, Ethete, Trespassing

Monroe, Charlene, 35, Riverton, 4 Theft Warrants

Cook, Victoria, 29, Arapahoe, County Warrant

Ridgely, Eugene, 61, Ethete, Public Intoxication

Eagle, Clement, 50, Arapahoe, Trespassing

Sanchez, Lucas, 42, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest, Assault

Pierre, Sonia, 29, Ethete, Public Intoxication, Interference

Hensley, Jesse, 33, Riverton, Missouri Warrant

Piper, Aloysius, 55, Ethete, Public Intoxication

Stark, Dion, 56, Riverton, DWUI

Crippen, Brock, Albany County Warrant, Fremont County Warrant, 2 City Warrants, Possession of Controlled Substances Methamphetamine and Marijuana

Fox, Richelle, 44, Ethete, Public Intoxication

Yellowfox, Louis, 38, Riverton, Shoplifting, Reckless Endangerment

Howell, Lyndon, 23, Riverton, Shoplifting, City Warrant

Ridgely, Eugene, 61, Ethete, Trespassing

C’Bearing, Dudley, 36, Fort Washakie, Trespassing

White, Charles, 29, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication