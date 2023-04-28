Fremont County Arrests: April 28, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent Arrest Reports from Fremont County law enforcement agencies.

Questions or comments about the reports should be addressed with the appropriate agency.

Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.

“No Arrests Reported” indicates the Arrest Report was issued, but no arrests occurred.

“No Arrest Report Available” indicates that a specific law agency did not issue an Arrest Report that day.

The County 10 Arrest Report does not include citations, unless accompanied by an arrest.

Common Arrest Report abbreviations: FCSO – Fremont County Sheriff’s Office; RPD – Riverton Police Department; LPD – Lander Police Department; DUI – Driving Under the Influence; DWUI – Driving While Under the Influence; MIP – Minor in Possession; MUI – Minor Under the Influence; D(W)US – Driving (While) Under Suspension

Social media comments have been disabled for all Arrest Reports.

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office:

Washakie, Natasha,46, Riverton, Warrants for Contempt of Court and Failure to Appear

Williamson, Tishea, 29, Riverton, Failure to Appear Warrant

Lander Police Department Lander Police Department:

Smith, Maria, 42, Lander, FCSO Warrant

Riverton Police Department:

The following arrests took place between 4/26 and 4/28.

Amos, Steven, 51, Riverton, Public Intoxication

Norse, Daisy, 28, Ethete, Public Intoxication

Anderle, Zipporah, 25, Riverton, DWUI

Duran, Quinn, 31, Saint Stephens, Public Intoxication, Disturbing the Peace, Interference

Fox, Lucille, 44, Riverton, City Warrant

C’Hair, Aaron, 45, Ethete, County Warrant

Spoonhunter, Isaac, 40, Ethete, 2 City Warrants

Potter, Charles, 36, Riverton, Public Intoxication

Papse, Tana, 49, Fort Washakie, Theft

Quiver, Jonathan, 27, Riverton, Public Intoxication

Twobulls, Shyleen, 34, Riverton, 3 City Warrants

Wagon, Trinity, 22, Riverton, Public Intoxication