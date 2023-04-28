Fremont County Arrests: April 28, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Below are the most recent Arrest Reports from Fremont County law enforcement agencies. They are produced directly from publicly available reports provided by each agency.
Questions or comments about the reports should be addressed with the appropriate agency.
Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.
“No Arrests Reported” indicates the Arrest Report was issued, but no arrests occurred.
“No Arrest Report Available” indicates that a specific law agency did not issue an Arrest Report that day.
The County 10 Arrest Report does not include citations, unless accompanied by an arrest.
Common Arrest Report abbreviations: FCSO – Fremont County Sheriff’s Office; RPD – Riverton Police Department; LPD – Lander Police Department; DUI – Driving Under the Influence; DWUI – Driving While Under the Influence; MIP – Minor in Possession; MUI – Minor Under the Influence; D(W)US – Driving (While) Under Suspension
Social media comments have been disabled for all Arrest Reports.
Fremont County Sheriff’s Office:
Washakie, Natasha,46, Riverton, Warrants for Contempt of Court and Failure to Appear
Williamson, Tishea, 29, Riverton, Failure to Appear Warrant
Lander Police Department:
Smith, Maria, 42, Lander, FCSO Warrant
Riverton Police Department:
The following arrests took place between 4/26 and 4/28.
Amos, Steven, 51, Riverton, Public Intoxication
Norse, Daisy, 28, Ethete, Public Intoxication
Anderle, Zipporah, 25, Riverton, DWUI
Duran, Quinn, 31, Saint Stephens, Public Intoxication, Disturbing the Peace, Interference
Fox, Lucille, 44, Riverton, City Warrant
C’Hair, Aaron, 45, Ethete, County Warrant
Spoonhunter, Isaac, 40, Ethete, 2 City Warrants
Potter, Charles, 36, Riverton, Public Intoxication
Papse, Tana, 49, Fort Washakie, Theft
Quiver, Jonathan, 27, Riverton, Public Intoxication
Twobulls, Shyleen, 34, Riverton, 3 City Warrants
Wagon, Trinity, 22, Riverton, Public Intoxication