Fremont County 2023-24 high school basketball schedules

(Fremont County, WY) – Starting on December 7, 2023, Wyoming high school basketball will get underway. Fremont County will host the Strannigan Classic which will feature three Fremont County teams. Riverton, Lander, and Shoshoni will all be playing locally, while the rest of the county will be off to other events.

The small school teams will play regional tournaments in Lander or Riverton starting February 22 and the state will begin on February 29. Lander and Riverton will play in regional tournaments starting on February 29 and starting March 7.

A new team will play in the varsity ranks this season. Fort Washakie, who had a varsity volleyball team this past fall, will have a girl’s varsity team this season. They will be the eighth school in Fremont County to have varsity action this season.

There will be exciting match-ups to see all around the area. Lander vs Riverton and St. Stephens vs Wyoming Indian are the obvious ones. With the addition of Ft. Washakie this season, they will play Wyoming Indian and St. Stephens.

County 10 will have coverage of the Lander and Riverton basketball seasons all year long. County 10 has reached out to St. Stephens for a schedule and has not heard back as of this time. County 10 has also reached out to Ft. Washakie to see if they have a boys varsity team.

Here is a look at all the local school’s schedules. (All times are listed as p.m. unless noted otherwise.) All times and dates are subject to change as well.

Lander Valley

Riverton

Shoshoni

Wind River

Wyoming Indian

Dubois

Ft. Washakie (Girls Varisty)

