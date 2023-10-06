More

    Freeze warning in effect early Saturday for much of Fremont County

    Vince Tropea
    h/t NWSR

    (Fremont County, WY) – The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Freeze Warning for early tomorrow morning, October 7, for “areas that have generally not seen freezing temperatures yet this season,” according to a post on the NWSR Facebook page.

    The warning is in effect from 2:00 AM to 9:00 AM.

    “While not all locations highlighted will see 32 or lower, it is certainly possible for most given the clear skies expected tonight,” the post states. “Might be another good night to cover or bring in those sensitive plants!”

