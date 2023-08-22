Free WRTA bus passes now available at Riverton, Lander libraries; limit one ticket per person each week

The Fremont County Library System has received a $1,500 grant from the Episcopal Church in Wyoming to provide citizens of the Wind River Reservation with free Wind River Transportation Authority bus passes.

Each participant is eligible to receive one free bus ticket per week, FCLS assistant director Shari Haskins said, noting that off-reservation residents can take advantage of the offering as well.

“It really is designed for the reservation, but we’re not going to say no to somebody,” Haskins said this week.

A total of 750 free tickets were made available through the grant program beginning this month, she said, with 300 placed at the Lander Library, 200 Amoretti St., and 450 placed at the Riverton Branch Library, 1330 W. Park Ave.

“Stop by (to) pick up your pass,” Haskins said.

For more information call 856-3556.