Free seminar presented by Rachael Denhollander and Darby Strickland in Lander

Are you a survivor of domestic violence or seeking to help someone who is?

The Refuge at Covenant Presbyterian Church, LOR Foundation, Langston Family Foundation and Fremont County Alliance Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault have teamed up to present free training for survivors, churches, and professionals who wish to make our community a safe place.

“Be a Refuge: Responding to Abuse and Trauma” will present Rachael Denhollander and Darby Strickland as speakers on July 22 in Lander. For more information or to register, go to www.CPCLanderWY.org. This will be a rare opportunity to hear from internationally renowned speakers on abuse.

Ms. Denhollander, a lawyer, was largely responsible for putting Dr. Larry Nassar, team doctor for U.S. Gymnastics, behind bars for the serial sexual abuse of young athletes. Denhollander was named one of the world’s 100 most influential people by Time Magazine and awarded Sports Illustrated’s Inspiration of the Year Award. She told her story in the best-selling book “What Is a Girl Worth” and has been featured on most of the major television networks and numerous college campuses, town halls, major corporations and churches around the world.

Ms. Strickland is well known as an author of “Is It Abuse?: A Biblical Guide to Identifying Domestic Abuse and Helping Victims” and is on faculty at Westminster Theological Seminary in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She was a contributor to the well-received text and video, “Becoming a Church that Cares Well for the Abused.” She is a lecturer and counselor for CCEF and has been featured as a speaker for abuse and trauma seminars around the world.

The seminar is for survivors of abuse, counselors, medical professionals, churches, law enforcement, bar association members, first responders, childcare providers and anyone interested in understanding abuse and trauma and how to help. Denhollander and Strickland will speak on making church a safe place for survivors of abuse in the morning and on making our communities a safe place during the afternoon.

People are encouraged to register as soon as possible to save a spot.

Organizers believe this seminar will provide an invaluable service to Fremont County and beyond as our communities seeks to help for men, women and children traumatized by domestic violence.