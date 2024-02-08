Frederick a Yellowjacket

Wind River’s all-time leading rusher, Cooper Frederick, has signed a National Letter of Intent to play football at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota.

Frederick amassed 4,118 yards rushing in his four-year football career as a Cougar and added another 1,198 throwing the ball. He is also the all-time scoring leader for the Cougars with 67 touchdowns, including a pair of “pick six” interceptions returned for scores. Cooper Frederick signed a National Letter of Intent to play football at Black Hills State University with his sister Karina and mom Laura and coaches Hoag Mulholland (a former BSU player) his dad and head coach Rod, and coaches Troy Anderson and Kyle Hunter – h/t Randy Tucker

Frederick had inquiries from many schools but chose Black Hills State for its proximity to his parents Rod and Laura Frederick and his extended family in Guernsey.

Frederick was an honor roll student at Wind River and wrestled during his freshman and junior years.

He started basketball as a senior but had to have surgery for a hand injury suffered in a football camp last summer. He played the entire year, including the Cougar’s appearance in the state championship 9-man game in Laramie with a broken bone in his hand. Cooper Frederick stiff armed a Southeast Goshen defender in playoff action – h/t Randy Tucker

He will have an undeclared major initially but is looking at Sports Media as a potential degree program.

Frederick is a 3-time Class 1-A, 9-man all-state selection, and will play for the North in the Shrine Bowl this summer.

Frederick set a 9-man playoff record as a junior rushing for 549 yards in a game against Southeast Goshen at Yoder on 61 carries and scoring six touchdowns.

“I’d like to thank my coaches Kyle Hunter, Hoag Mullholland, and my Dad, and my brother Tucker,” Frederick said. “And my Mom for everything she’d done for me. “