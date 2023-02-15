Fort Washakie High School Student of the week: Quentin QueQueSah

Every week, staff at Fort Washakie High School nominate a student who has gone above and beyond for their peers and in their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will award one student with a $500 scholarship. Click here to view all nominated students.

Quentin QueQueSah is this week’s student of the week for Fort Washakie High School. He has received the Outstanding attendance award.

In school, Quentin participated in the LCCC Welding Competition and hopes to compete

again for a scholarships. Outside of school, he likes to be out in nature and go hiking. He also like to play guitar, do bead work, and play video and board games.

Advertisement

Quentin was nominated by Tomas Casey, Industrial Arts Teacher: “Quentin is a hard worker with an eagerness to learn new skills and concepts. He is always respectful and helpful in the classroom and completes his work efficiently. He often asks for extra curriculum to work on after school, and is genuinely interested in the class curriculum.”

Quentin is considering either going to college or into the military after he graduates.