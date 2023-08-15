Former Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen is on the cover of Madden ’24

(Wyoming) – Former University of Wyoming quarterback and current Buffalo Bill, Josh Allen will grace the cover of the Madden ’24 video game.

Allen called being on the cover a, “childhood dream come true. I think learning the game at a young age and using Madden as that platform to understand the rules and ins and outs of football.”

Josh told reporters that he was inspired by former St. Louis Rams running back Marshall Faulk when he was on the 2003 cover of the game, and acknowledged it will be, “a really cool deal if some kid is inspired by my cover some day.”

For the first time ever, the cover will also feature a team’s fans which can be seen behind Josh. “There’s no better fan base to be represented on the game than Bills Mafia,” Allen concluded.

Madden ’24 official was released August 15th. A childhood dream come true 🙏

