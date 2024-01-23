Former local health care organization finance director receives two year prison sentence for Tribal embezzlement, assault charges

(Fremont County, WY) – The sentencing hearing for local man Logan Savage was held today, January 23 before the Honorable Judge Scott W. Skavdahl.

Savage, who was charged with one count of felony “embezzlement/theft from an Indian organization,” as well as a separate count of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to do bodily harm, was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment and 3 years supervised release for each charge.

The sentences will be served concurrently, and Savage was also ordered to pay a $100.00 special assessment fee.

Advertisement

The former Riverton-located Wind River Family and Community Health Care finance director was charged with five counts of wire fraud and embezzlement from a Tribal entity back in September of 2023, after it was discovered he had used company funds for various personal expenditures totalling over $26,000 from February to March of 2023.

Savage initially pled “not guilty” to all counts, but ultimately pled “guilty” to the embezzlement charge after entering a plea agreement wherein the five wire fraud charges were dropped.

Today’s sentencing hearing also functioned as a “joint resolution” to the felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to do bodily harm charge filed against him.

This charge stemmed from an altercation outside of a Jackson bar in August of 2023, where he was reported to have punched the victim to the ground, and proceeded to kick them in the mouth.

Advertisement

Savage received a 24 month prison sentence with three years of supervised for both charges, which will be served concurrently.