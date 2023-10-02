More

    Fort Washakie man charged with wire fraud, embezzling $26K from Tribal health facility pled ‘not guilty;’ jury trial set

    County 10 Staff
    All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

    (Fremont County, WY) – Former Wind River Family and Community Health Care finance director Logan Savage pled “not guilty” to six charges at his September 28 arraignment hearing overseen by the Honorable R Michael Shickich, according to Federal court documents filed that same day.

    A jury trial has been set for November 27 for Savage, who faces five counts of wire fraud and one count of “embezzlement/theft from an Indian organization.”

    Savage faces these charges after reportedly using the company credit card to make over $26,000 in personal purchases, and did so while “being an officer and employee of an Indian Tribal organization, that is, the finance director of Wind River Family and Community Health Care.”

