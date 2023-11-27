Fees for public record requests could be coming to Fremont County

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners approved a 45-day public comment period for the proposed fee schedule for public records requests on Tuesday, Nov. 21. The comment deadline is Jan. 23, 2024.

Deputy Civil Attorney Nathan Maxon stated during the Nov. 7 Commissioner meeting that the need for such a policy is because the County receives many requests for public records. County Clerk Julie Freese also stated that people can come and look at materials for free; they just need to make an appointment. People are also directed to the County website, where some of the requested information is available for free.

Maxon shared with County 10 that it varies on how many requests they receive a month, but at least two or three.

“Some are easy to fulfill, while others require a significant amount of time and resources to complete,” he explained in an email.

“The idea is to capture the reasonable costs of producing public records. Costs can include copying, staff time, postage, electronic media, etc. Fees are generally not charged if someone wants to inspect the public records instead of obtaining copies.”

Maxon originally presented two versions to the Commissioners. One providing a $50 fee waiver to Fremont County residents “stating that the production and generation costs will be charged only if they exceed $50.00. If they exceed $50.00, the initial $50.00 will be a credit and not charged to the applicant. The other version does not give any exemption,” according to the Commissioners’ Nov. 14 meeting minutes.

The Commissioners had requested comments from departments and elected officials on which version they preferred. They selected the version with the fee waiver.

“The proposed $50.00 fee waiver is about average amongst Wyoming counties,” Maxon wrote to County 10. “The proposed waiver would only be granted to Fremont County residents.”

Additional comments from the Fremont County department heads and elected officials will be taken into consideration, along with the public’s feedback.

Written comments can be mailed to the address below or emailed to [email protected]. Comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Jan. 23, 2024.

County Commissioners’ Chambers

Fremont County Courthouse

450 N. 2nd Street, Room 205

Lander, Wyoming 82520

There will also be a hearing held on Feb. 6, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. at the above address, where the public can present their views.

The draft of the fee schedule can be viewed here.

