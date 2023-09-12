FCSO: 442 bookings reported for July, August

(Lander, WY) – Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee gave his monthly report to the Fremont County Commissioners today, September 12.

The Sheriff’s Office has responded to 4,900 calls for service so far this calendar year.

There were 442 bookings for the months of July and August. Of these bookings, 197 were from the Riverton Police Department, 116 were from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, 104 were from the Lander Police Department, 16 were from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, four were from the U.S. Marshals Service, and five were from the Shoshoni Police Department.

The current inmate population sits at 170 in-house and 174 in custody as of September 11. This includes 112 males, 58 females, two juveniles, one at the state hospital, and one out-of-county adult.

62 have been sentenced – 42 males and 20 females. 125 have been pre-adjudicated – 42% at District Court, 41% at Riverton Circuit Court, 13% at Lander Circuit Court, 2% at Riverton Municipal Court and 1% at Lander Municipal Court.

So far, there have been 18 search and rescue missions this fiscal year compared to 22 at this time last year. Thus far, three missions have resulted in fatalities: Ocean Lake, Cirque of the Towers, and Gannett Peak.

The most recent search in the Steamboat Lake area of the Wind River Range for missing 76-year-old Steven Allen Keller was suspended on September 11.

