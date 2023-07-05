FCSO: Deceased climber recovered, missing kayaker presumed drowned

(Fremont County, WY) – The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office released information Wednesday morning about a deceased climber found in the Cirque of the Towers area and a missing kayaker at Ocean Lake, who is presumed drowned.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue crews worked extensively over the Fourth of July holiday regarding two separate missions.

The first incident was reported at 7 am on July 3 concerning a missing male climber in the Cirque of the Towers area. The man’s body was located by Search and Rescue crews yesterday morning, July 4, around 9 am near the base of Wolfs Head Peak. He had apparently fallen during a climb, the report states. His body was recovered without incident. Further details surrounding the incident and the deceased’s name remain under investigation as of Wednesday morning.

The second incident was also reported on July 3 around 5 pm on the east side of Ocean Lake. Heavy winds caused two 25-year-old Riverton men to become distressed while kayaking. Witnesses on the shore, who observed the incident, reported that both kayaks capsized. A nearby boater rescued one man, while the second could not be found. The victim’s kayak was located, however, he remains missing and presumed drowned. Search and Rescue crews and divers continue to search for the victim as of this morning. Additional details and updates will be provided as they become available.

“Volunteer Search and Rescue crews from all over the county assisted with these incidents and continue to do so this morning,” Sheriff Ryan Lee said. “They are to be commended for their hard work and commitment to working these difficult missions over the fourth of July.”