County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office April 15, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

FCSO Arrests:

Addison, Fatima, 44, Riverton, Probation Revocation Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Crippen, Brock, 23, Riverton, Contempt of Court Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Friday, Jaeshawn, 36, Riverton, Probation Revocation Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Tynsky, Brenda, 58, Riverton, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: none

FCSO Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Fire Dept. Assist: Highway 26, Dubois, 9:10 AM, Available Narrative: FCSO assisted with a fire call

Burglary: Riverton, 3:37 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised their residence was broken into; under investigation

Vandalism: Roundup Road, Riverton, 1:57 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised someone threw an ax through a window, broke several vehicle windows and got into their garage

Fire Dept. Assist: N 8th Street West, Riverton, Available Narrative: RP advised of a tree on fire; FCSO assisted

Weapon Offense: Riverton, 10:06 PM, Available Narrative: FCSO assisted RPD; all other info redacted

Child Abuse/Neglect: Riverton, 7:26 PM, Available Narrative: Under investigation, all other info redacted

Homicide: 9:24 PM, Available Narrative: FCSO assisting WRPD; all other info redacted; County 10 is in the process of obtaining any available info

Additional Information Provided by the FCSO:

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports over the past 72 hours the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center has taken 122 calls for service. During that same time period, the county’s ambulances have been dispatched 62 times and the county’s fire departments have been dispatched 12 times.

Advertisement

During that same time period, the Sheriff’s Office took 2 call(s) involving motor vehicle accidents with 0 of them reporting injuries and 0 of them reporting property damage.

19 person(s) were (was) booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including 1 Driving While Under The Influence, 4 other alcohol related charges, 4 felony charges, and 23 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 154 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 151 are being held in the Fremont County Detention Center, 0 are on home detention out of the facility, and 3 inmates are being housed out of the facility.