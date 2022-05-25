Family who sweetens life for Dubois residents honored at breakfast event

(Dubois, WY) – The Miller family has built their lives around vision, volunteering, and honey. “The whole family is a volunteer family, and Milt’s the leader of it. We are the worker bees,” said Peggy. Together, Milt and son Kyle Miller run the third-generation Wonderful Wyoming Honey business, along with their “queen bees”–wives Peggy and Nicole.

The Millers will be honored at the Boys & Girls Club of Dubois’ 3rd Annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast on Wednesday, June 15, at the Dubois K-12 School.

In addition to operating Wonderful Wyoming Honey, Milt helped start Dubois Search and Rescue, served on the school board, and is a member of Mount Calvary Lutheran church. Peggy, a retired kindergarten and physical education teacher, was instrumental in opening the Boys & Girls Club of Dubois and served as the first Club Director and on the board for many years. Filled with energy and vision, she empowered girls by starting and coaching women’s sports in Dubois when Title IX was introduced.

Kyle coaches boys’ basketball for Dubois High School, taking the team to the State Tournament for the third time this year. Kyle started an obstacle race to raise money for the Chance Phelps Foundation for wounded veterans.

An Advisory Council member and a special education teacher, Kyle’s wife, Nicole, expanded the family business with Kyle by opening The Honey House Store, which impacts the local economy, draws tourists and provides education through a learning station with a live hive. She and Kyle have two children.

Milt and Peggy are also proud of the service of their other two children, Ryan, a retired Special Forces soldier, and Heidi, a surgeon.

All proceeds support the Boys & Girls Club of Dubois. The Club offers out of school programming for youth in a safe environment with positive and caring mentors. “Boys & Girls Club is the safest place for kids to be in their childhood, particularly middle school,” said Peggy. “For kids, at the Club, you come, you have a purpose, people want you there. They know your name, they know what’s happening with your family. It’s the extra piece that is missing in Dubois.”

To reserve a seat or a table, please contact Madison Harper, Area Director for the Boys & Girls Club of Dubois, at (307) 455-2235, email [email protected], or visit bgccw.org. Doors open at 6:15 a.m., breakfast begins at 6:30 a.m., and the program begins at 7 a.m. There is no cost to attend, but guests are asked to make a meaningful donation to support the Club’s unstoppable mission of providing bright futures for Dubois’ youth.