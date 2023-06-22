Three Riverton non-profits receive over $40K from First Interstate Bank through Member Impact Fund

(Riverton, WY) The Boys & Girls Club of Wyoming, Community Entry Services, and Eagle’s Hope were the recipients of more than $40,000 granted by First Interstate Bank, in partnership with Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines under their new Member Impact Fund.

The three non-profit organizations were identified by the partnership as nonprofit partners who shared a commitment to making the neighborhoods where they live and work more vibrant through their valuable services.

“Giving back to the places we call home is central to who we are as a community bank,” said Mark Evans, First Interstate Riverton bank president. “We are grateful to FHL Bank Des Moines for partnering with us on this impactful initiative, and are thrilled to have the opportunity to further support these amazing nonprofits and all the work they do to make our community a better place to live, work, and raise a family.”

The Member Impact Fund is a new matching grant program from FHLBank Des Moines, with the aim of supporting affordable housing and community development initiatives. As a result of this partnership, First Interstate was able to provide $590,515 in philanthropic support to numerous communities across its 14-state footprint. First Interstate Bank donates $32,966 to Community Entry Services in Riverton (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

“We made a $10,000 donation to the Boys and Girls Club at their breakfast back in April,” Evans continued. “Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines was able to double-match it, which brought the total to $30,000.”

“We will use these funds for so many things,” said Boys & Girls Club Director Jacque Stoldt. “They get distributed for so many different things, but we get to use them to run our programs like Smart Moves, Tower of Power Hour, scholarships for those kids who are in need, our junior staff…these kinds of funds help us to be able to build on those programs.”

“We created the Member Impact Fund to provide stronger support and funding to targeted communities within our district, and we are thrilled that members like First Interstate Bank are serving the community development needs of their areas,” said Kris Williams, President and CEO of FHLB Des Moines. “We applaud First Interstate Bank for helping advance the affordable housing and community development needs in a meaningful way.”

In addition to supporting these non-profits, First Interstate makes annual donations and grants of 2% of its pre-tax earnings to local communities. These funds aid in the improvement of workforce development, boost early childhood education, mitigate poverty, and support nonprofit organizations.

Click here for more information on First Interstate Bank’s philanthropic efforts.