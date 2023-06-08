SEAL of God author to speak at National Museum of Military Vehicles during breakfast event on June 27

(Dubois, WY) — Former U.S. Navy SEAL Chad Williams proudly served the United States of America as a member of SEAL teams 1 and 7 on numerous special operations across multiple deployments. He is also the best-selling author of SEAL Of God and a special news contributor on military affairs. He will present a keynote address at the Boys & Girls Club of Dubois’ 4th Annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast on June 27, 2023, at the National Military Museum of Vehicles.

The breakfast honors Pat & Jennet Ballinger for their collective impact in enriching the Dubois community by helping youth reach their full potential. Pat & Jennet Ballinger (h/t BGCCW)

There is no cost to attend the breakfast, but guests are asked to make a meaningful donation to support the Club’s game-changing mission of providing bright futures for Dubois’ youth. Breakfast is served at 6:30 a.m. and the program begins at 7 a.m. on June 27. All proceeds support the Boys & Girls Club of Dubois. The Club offers out of school programming for youth in a safe environment with positive and caring mentors.

To reserve a seat or a table, please visit https://www.bgccw.org/our-events/4th-annual-awards-recognition-breakfast or call (307) 235-4079.