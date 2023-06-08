SEAL of God author to speak at National Museum of Military Vehicles during breakfast event on June 27

(Dubois, WY) — Former U.S. Navy SEAL Chad Williams proudly served the United States of America as a member of SEAL teams 1 and 7 on numerous special operations across multiple deployments. He is also the best-selling author of SEAL Of God and a special news contributor on military affairs. He will present a keynote address at the Boys & Girls Club of Dubois’ 4th Annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast on June 27, 2023, at the National Military Museum of Vehicles.
The breakfast honors Pat & Jennet Ballinger for their collective impact in enriching the Dubois community by helping youth reach their full potential.
There is no cost to attend the breakfast, but guests are asked to make a meaningful donation to support the Club’s game-changing mission of providing bright futures for Dubois’ youth. Breakfast is served at 6:30 a.m. and the program begins at 7 a.m. on June 27. All proceeds support the Boys & Girls Club of Dubois. The Club offers out of school programming for youth in a safe environment with positive and caring mentors.
To reserve a seat or a table, please visit https://www.bgccw.org/our-events/4th-annual-awards-recognition-breakfast or call (307) 235-4079.