Dubois Boys & Girls Club member participates in State Youth of the Year Competition

(Dubois, WY) – Isabell Norris from Dubois High School is competing today at the State Youth of the Year competition happening in Cheyenne.

“We are so proud of the young woman that Bell has become and are excited to see what this week holds for her!”

Bell will share her speech in front of a panel of judges and will participate in an interview. Additionally, she will share her speech in front of the Wyoming House and Senate.

Bell’s story is one of perseverance. From a young age Bell has had to take on responsibility for her family due to her mother’s failing health.

She began coming to the club when she was 6 beginning with Club soccer. Soon after she began coming to the Club daily, attending as many of the Club activities as she could. The Club has been a huge support for her and her family throughout the years.

Bell said “The Club has been there through most of my hardships. Whether it was a shoulder to cry on, or a listening ear, the caring Club mentors have been there to support me in my journey.”

Bell was named the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming’s Youth of the Year winner at the 25th Annual Awards and Recognition Breakfast in September. She now competes to become the State of Wyoming’s Youth of the Year.

The winner of the state competition will receive recognition and scholarships, and will advance to the regional competition, competing against state winners throughout the Southwest region.

Thank you to this year’s panel of judges: Anna Terfehr, Director of Scholarships and Financial Aid at the University of Wyoming, Dr. Stephen Newton, Superintendent of Laramie County School District #1, and Jenny Hanrahan, Statewide Director of Finance for Climb Wyoming.