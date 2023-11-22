Expected snow accumulations continue to increase for incoming storm

(Fremont County, WY) – The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Winter Storm Warning for most of the 10 this Thanksgiving holiday, where some areas could see up to 18 inches of snow. The warning is in effect from 5 AM Thursday to 11 AM MST Friday. Below are the latest details from the NWSR.

Upper Wind River Basin, including the city of Dubois, is expected to see heavy snow—total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Travel could become very difficult late Thanksgiving afternoon and evening.

Wind River Basin, including the cities of Riverton and Shoshoni, is expected to see heavy snow—total snow accumulations of 10 to 14 inches. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches around Shoshoni. Northeasterly winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Travel could become very difficult late Thanksgiving afternoon and evening due to the combination of snow and wind. The heaviest snow and strongest wind are likely to occur between 3 PM Thanksgiving and sunrise Friday.

Lander Foothills, including the city of Lander, is expected to see heavy snow—total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Travel could become very difficult late Thanksgiving afternoon and evening. The heaviest snow is likely to fall between 3 PM Thanksgiving and sunrise Friday.

Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range, including the city of Jeffrey City, are expected to see heavy snow—total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Northeasterly winds gusting as high as 60 mph. Travel could be very difficult to impossible late Thanksgiving afternoon and evening due to the combination of snow and wind. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The heaviest snow and strongest wind are likely to occur between 3 PM Thanksgiving and sunrise Friday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state can be obtained by calling 511 or visiting the WYDOT website. For the latest weather updates, click here.