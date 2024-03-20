ESHA awarded $1M for ‘Energize the Wind River’ project

(Fort Washakie, WY) – The Eastern Shoshone Housing Authority (ESHA) was awarded $1 million for the “Energize the Wind River” project. The Department of the Interior – Indian Affairs Office of Indian Economic Development Tribal Electrification Program (TEP) provided funding.

ESHA will hold an informational meeting for the Wind River Community at the Frank B. Wise building on Thursday, March 21, 2024, starting at 6 p.m.

The “Energize the Wind River” project aims to provide clean energy household electrification projects, including energy infrastructure development, workforce development, job creation, and an increase in the number of homes with zero-emission electricity.

This is the first round of funding, with a second coming up quickly in June. ESHA plans to submit a more specific and detailed plan for the second round.

“The community continuously face high energy costs, resulting in a disproportionate amount of resident income going to energy consumption,” ESHA shared. “Factors such as a depressed economy, limited housing options, tribal trust land restrictions, and significant unfavorable barriers to economic opportunities, particularly funding opportunities to utilize and develop the community’s natural resources, diminish economic mobility, hinder economic equality and equitable wealth.”

ESHA plans to utilize the first round of funding for jobs (10-15) and start with solar mini-grids on their 15 new housing projects.

Charles Washakie leads the team as ESHA’s Executive Director, and under his leadership, the organization has been awarded around $22 million in grants.

In addition to presenting to the Wind River Community tomorrow night, Washakie will present at the Wyoming Funding Summit on April 10, 2024, at 11:55 a.m.

Levi Purdum of Wyoming Energy Co-op and Gilbert Riche of Eastern Shoshone Housing Authority prepared the grant application.