More

    Enjoy the Riverton Saturday Farmers Market at their Winter location: The Fairgrounds every Saturday 9-11am

    Sponsored by Wyoming Community Bank
    Sponsored by Wyoming Community Bank

    Thank you to Wyoming Community Bank for sponsoring this content.

    The Saturday Farmers Market is a market that runs year round. We have many vendors that are a constant throughout the year but we are always looking for and welcoming to new vendors. Becoming a vendor is easy. Simply show up around 8:30 to set up, talk to Ernie or one of the other Master Gardners and they will get you a spot. It is $10 for a spot each week. The market is from 9-11 down at the Fairgrounds in the Little Wind Building.

    Don’t forget to shop local!

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.