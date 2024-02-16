Enjoy the Riverton Saturday Farmers Market at their Winter location: The Fairgrounds every Saturday 9-11am

Thank you to Wyoming Community Bank for sponsoring this content.

The Saturday Farmers Market is a market that runs year round. We have many vendors that are a constant throughout the year but we are always looking for and welcoming to new vendors. Becoming a vendor is easy. Simply show up around 8:30 to set up, talk to Ernie or one of the other Master Gardners and they will get you a spot. It is $10 for a spot each week. The market is from 9-11 down at the Fairgrounds in the Little Wind Building.