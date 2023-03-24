Enjoy the Riverton Saturday Farmers Market at their Winter location: The Fairgrounds every Saturday 9-11am

Thank you to Wyoming Community Bank for sponsoring this content.

The vendors of the Saturday Farmers Market want to remind you all about the market every Saturday 9-11 at the fairgrounds in the little wind building. there are dairy products, canned goods, baked goods, smoked cheeses, handmade soaps, honey and more! Remind all your friends and family and be sure you don’t miss the Saturday Market.

Don’t forget to shop local!

The Market is the place to be on a Saturday morning! Round up the family and head on over to the Riverton Fairgrounds! It’s a great way to start the weekend. You never know what you might find at the Saturday Market.