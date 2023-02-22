EDGE funding application period opens on March 1

(Riverton, WY) – The City of Riverton EDGE (Evolve, Diversify, and Grow our Economy) Committee will begin accepting applications for proposed economic development projects on March 1. The deadline to apply is March 31.

The EDGE Committee was established by the Riverton City Council on September 1, 2020, through Resolution No. 1422. The purpose and scope of the activities of this Committee shall be:

To review and evaluate economic development applications for funding through use of 1/2 cent economic development tax as approved by the voters.

Consider and review economic development projects as requested by the Riverton City Council.

Initiate economic development proposals and forward them to the Riverton City Council as recommendations for consideration.

For the EDGE Committee Application, please click here. Email the completed application to [email protected]. All applications must be delivered via email for acceptance.

Advertisement

To learn more about EDGE funding, click here.