Economic development, drug and alcohol policies, and state shooting complex on the agenda for Thursday’s FCAG meeting in Hudson 

(Hudson, WY) The Town of Hudson will host the Fremont County Council of Governments (FCAG) monthly meeting this Thursday, February 29 at 1:00 p.m. in Hudson Town Hall.

On the agenda will be a discussion and recommendation for modification of the Fremont County Sales Tax for Economic Development MOU, which includes an Itemized County Wide Entrepreneurship Program and Consolidated Projects and Programs.

Also on the agenda will be a review of FCAG’s Drug and Alcohol policies, a discussion on FCAG’s organizational structure, and a Letter of Interest for the State Shooting Complex.

The public is invited to attend; the meeting in Hudson, which is also available via Zoom. Contact FCAG Administrator Tim Nichols at [email protected] for a link and copy of the agenda, or call 307-856-7118.

FCAG generally meets on the 4th Thursday of each month, and is comprised of the mayors of each municipality in Fremont County, including Riverton, Lander, Dubois, Shoshoni, Hudson, and Pavillion, as well as Fremont County Commissioner Ron Fabrizius.

FCAG is also the governing board of the Independence Alliance of Fremont County (IAFC), which oversees the Community Service Block Grant (CSBG) program.

For more information, visit fcagovts.com.

