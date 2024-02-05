Eagles Hope funding, economic development recs on Riverton City Council agenda for Tuesday meeting

The Riverton City Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

The agenda includes a recommendation to appoint Sean Christensen as a member of the city Planning Commission.

The council will also consider providing a letter of support to Wyoming Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, “regarding his efforts to grant state funds to a recreation and ice facility.”

Resolutions

There are two resolutions on Tuesday’s agenda, including one supporting a $7,000 grant application from the Riverton Lion’s Club to the Fremont County Recreation Board to build a new restroom at Sunset Park.

The other resolution outlines proposed changes to the city’s Statement of Investment Policy.

The proposed changes replace all references to “Finance Director” in the document with the word “Treasurer,” staff said, explaining that the local “Finance Director position no longer exists and the Administrative Services Director serves as the ex-officio Treasurer.”

Monuments and Markers

The council will consider approving the placement of monuments and markers along the local Rails to Trails right-of-way during Tuesday’s meeting, along with an associated application to Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails.

Staff said local resident Cathy Cline is “working on a project to recognize historical events and sites in Riverton” through the state’s Monuments and Markers program, and she is “currently focused on the importance of the railroad, rail tie process, and the land rush to settle Riverton.”

“(She) has selected four sites as candidates for the placement of historical monuments and markers,” staff said in a memo. “One is located at REACH Park at the corner of Sunset and Federal. The others are located along the Riverwalk Trail and the southern end of the Wyoming Heritage Trail.”

Cline has prepared a presentation about the project and will provide it to the council on Tuesday, staff said.

Eagles Hope

The council will consider amending its contract for service with Eagles Hope Transitions this week in light of “recent cash flow concerns” the organization has faced, according to a memo from staff.

The memo notes that Eagles Hope requested $50,000 from the city this year and was awarded $34,000, to be paid in quarterly installments.

Tuesday’s amendment allows the city to distribute the fourth installment early in order to help Eagles Hope address its cash flow issues.

Economic development

The council will also hear recommendations for use of the city’s half percent sales tax funding for economic development during Tuesday’s meeting.

The local Evolve, Diversify, and Grow our Economy Committee received funding applications from 10 entities this round requesting a total of about $630,000, staff said, noting that there is currently $285,000 available.

The committee recommended six of the 10 entities receive economic development funding distributions totaling almost $210,000, according to a memo from staff. h/t City of Riverton

After hearing the EDGE Committee recommendations, the council will consider directing staff to prepare economic development funding agreements with approved entities.

Other items on Tuesday’s agenda include:

-a $686,000 bid award to Jerry Bornhoft Construction for the Webbwood Road Storm Drain Replacement Project

-the Riverton Police Department annual report

-the quarterly fiscal health report

-an executive session regarding litigation

The meeting will be preceded by a 6:45 p.m. Finance Committee meeting in the same location.

Both meetings are open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information, call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.