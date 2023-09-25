More

    Dubois Town Council to consider economic development donation for shooting complex effort Wednesday

    Katie Roenigk
    Dubois Town Hall h/t County 10

    The Dubois Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, in the Council Chambers at Dubois Town Hall, 712 Meckem Street.

    The agenda begins with a public hearing regarding the intended sale of a 2010 Ford Crown Victoria police vehicles to the Town of Hudson for $1.

    The council will consider approving the sale later in the meeting.

    Other action items on the agenda include:
    -an ordinance amending the town code regarding property leasing
    -a $45,000 payment for 80 percent completion of the Dubois Town Hall sidewalk project
    -an airport hangar lease
    -an agreement with local governments and law enforcement agencies for extra-territorial assistance
    -bids for the sale of surplus property
    -a $2,500 donation from the local economic development sales tax fund to support efforts to bring a state shooting complex to Fremont County
    -a business license application
    -economic development tax distributions to Pioneer Yoga ($10,000) and the Headwaters Community Arts and Conference Center ($10,000)
    -TAD grant reimbursement requests

    The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance, and past meeting minutes are available here.

    For more information call the Town of Dubois at 455-2345.

