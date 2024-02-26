Shoshoni Town Council to consider lease agreements during Tuesday meeting

The Shoshoni Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, at Shoshoni Town Hall, 100 W. Third St.

The agenda includes a presentation from the senior center regarding an official visitor center.

The council will also hear a presentation from Cody Myers about a retirement.

During unfinished business, the council will consider lease agreements, and during department head reports, the council will hear from the public works department.

Mayor Joel Highsmith is scheduled to report about the Wyoming Association of Municipalities, the state shooting complex, a water line break, and the Fremont County Association of Governments.

Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 458 645 1704) and on Shoshoni’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information, call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.

