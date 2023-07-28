Dubois to hold Wyoming’s ‘Third Highway Into Dubois’ Fly-In and Community Aviation Day August 12

Dubois Municipal Airport will welcome the public to its 4th annual Community Aviation Day on Saturday, August 12, from 6:30 am – 12:00 pm at 100 Airport Road. A variety of aircraft will be on display and visitors will have an opportunity to see up close and learn about them from the pilots who fly them and the specialists who maintain them. The event is free and open to all and is being presented by the Town of Dubois. h/t Dubois Municipal Airport

The main Sponsors for this year’s event are State Farm Insurance – Justus Jacobs (Top Gun Sponsor), Taylor Creek Sinclair & Deli (Touch ‘n’ Go Sponsor), Wyoming Community Bank (Up, Up & Away Sponsor) and Nana’s Bakery and Bowling (Jr. Flight School Sponsor). Many other local Dubois businesses have also contributed to this event as Young Eagle Sponsors and First Class Sponsors.

“We hope the public will come and share the adventure of flying with us,” said Katrina Dingman, Volunteer Coordinator for the event. “This is a chance to view the world of pilots who fly for business or family transportation, personal challenge, career development, or just plain fun. The day’s event will be an exciting opportunity for everyone, especially for young people and older ones who have occasionally thought about learning to fly. It will be a wonderful opportunity to learn more about the airport’s role in the community, as well as

experiencing the excitement of aviation first hand.”

Pilots from all over Wyoming and neighboring states are invited to fly in for the morning’s activities.

Kiwanis Club of Dubois will offer a ‘Flying FlapJack’ pancake breakfast fundraiser from 6:30 – 10:00 am, complete with all the accompaniments, including freshly brewed coffee. Adults cost $5; kids 8 and under cost $3. The Upper Warm Springs Homeowners Association will serve up lunch and snack items to get you through the rest of the day.

Live entertainment, educational vendors, and other aviation-themed activities run from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.

The Jr. Flight School area offers fun for the entire family. Children 12 and under are invited to participate in a variety of station activities that educate about and celebrate aviation. Learn about airspace surrounding an airport while constructing and decorating a kite. Explore aerodynamics by designing different paper airplanes and testing them on an obstacle course. Families can envision a career in aviation by taking costumed selfies in a photo booth. Justus Jacobs and his State Farm buggy and horses will be not far from the runway, offering free rides to kids of all ages. Adults can get involved too by completing Baggage Claim Bingo cards and turning them in with a chance to win prizes donated by local Dubois businesses.

Youth from ages 8-17 can sign up to take a free airplane ride, the Young Eagles program sponsored by EAA. Parent authorization will be required. The flights will occur early on Sunday morning, the day after the event.

Aviation companies have been invited to showcase their products and services; non-profit organizations from Dubois will also be on hand to promote their causes. All will be given complimentary booth space. Contact 307-455-4011 for space availability.

Among the variety of aircraft that will be seen landing at the airport will be helicopters from Tip Top Search and Rescue from Pinedale, Wyoming and two emergency service companies – Guardian Air and Classic Air Medical. The local Dubois Search and Rescue will be conducting training exercises with the emergency aircraft that can be observed by attendees, weather and circumstances permitting.

So, rise early on Saturday, August 12 and head on out to the Dubois Municipal Airport for pancakes and a morning of aviation appreciation from 6:30 am to 12:00 pm!

Presented by the Town of Dubois and supported by the Wind River Visitors Council