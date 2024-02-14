Dubois High School Student of the Week: Zander Hawkins

This week’s Dubois High School student of the week is, Zander Hawkins.

Zander is a Sophomore at Dubois High School. He was nominated by Mr. Marcus: “Zander is a great student-athlete at our school. He works hard in the classroom and is a member of National Honor Society. He’s also a mentor for an elementary student. He makes our school a better place and is a great role model for our younger students.”

Zander participates in Football, Track, and National Honor Society. Outside of school, he enjoys golfing, video games, and snowmobiling.

Advertisement

After high school, Zander plans to go on a Mission.

Zander is the son of Bev and Jake Hawkins.