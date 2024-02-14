More

    Dubois High School Student of the Week: Zander Hawkins

    County 10
    County 10

    This week’s Dubois High School student of the week is, Zander Hawkins.

    Zander is a Sophomore at Dubois High School. He was nominated by Mr. Marcus: “Zander is a great student-athlete at our school. He works hard in the classroom and is a member of National Honor Society. He’s also a mentor for an elementary student. He makes our school a better place and is a great role model for our younger students.”

    Zander participates in Football, Track, and National Honor Society. Outside of school, he enjoys golfing, video games, and snowmobiling.

    Advertisement

    After high school, Zander plans to go on a Mission.

    Zander is the son of Bev and Jake Hawkins.

    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.