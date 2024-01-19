Dubois High School Student of the Week: Logan Miller

This week’s Dubois High School student of the week is, Logan Miller.

Logan is a Junior at Dubois High School and participates in travel club. He also enjoys riding snowmobiles and dirt bikes, as well as working outside of school.

Logan was nominated by S Schwessinger: “Logan goes out of his way to help his teachers and fellow classmates. He has helped others numerous times in class with assignments, lab set-ups and outside the classroom. If someone needs a ride to school or getting pulled out of a snowdrift he’s happy to help! And he has a great sense of humor.”

After high school, Logan plans to further his education and become an electrician.

Logan is the son of Erin and Mike Miller.