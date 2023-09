This week’s Dubois High School student of the week is, Lily Witonski.

Lily is a Freshman at Dubois High School. She was nominated by Greg Kandt: “Lily is an excellent student, athlete and a great human being.”

Lily participates in Volleyball and Track & Field. She enjoys sketching, reading, and creative writing.

After graduation, Lily plans to attend the University of Wyoming College of Nursing.

Lily is the daughter of Deborah and Brenton Witonski.