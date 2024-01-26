Dubois High School Student of the Week: Kenzy Day

This week’s Dubois High School student of the week is, Kenzy Day.

Kenzy is a Sophomore at Dubois High School. She was nominated by Mr. Trembly: “Kenzy is a bright, smiling, happy face to see on a daily basis. She his hardworking, helpful, and just great to have around.”

Kenzy participates in Basketball, Volleyball and Track. She has been on Varsity for 2 years in Volleyball and Basketball. Kenzy also received All-Conference in Volleyball this year. She also participates in the FCA program at Dubois High School.

Outside of school, Kenzy enjoys hunting and fishing. She also enjoys working out and hanging with her family and loved ones.

Kenzy is the daughter of Travis and Krista Day.