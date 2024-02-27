Dubois High School Student of the Week: Katie Pluhar

This week’s Dubois High School student of the week is, Katie Pluhar.

Katie participates in Volleyball. Outside of school, she enjoys playing games with family and animals.

After high school, Katie wants to go on a mission for her church and then attend college to be an interior designer.

Katie was nominated by Lidia D. Haughey: “Katie has been a wonderful addition to our school this year! She is a quiet young woman who takes her time observing her surroundings, and listening to the people with them. She is dedicated to her work and her friends, and to the task of being an engaged, focused student. Katie is respectful, responsible, and has become an integral part of the Dubois school. We are so glad to have you with us Katie!”

Katie is the daughter of Travis and Jen Pluhar.