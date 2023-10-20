Dubois High School Student of the Week: Alex Glenn

This week’s Dubois High School student of the week is, Alex Glenn.

Alex is a freshman at Dubois High School. He was nominated by Mr. Sampson Rich: “This student has shown resilience in my classes. They work hard 100% of the time even when they are faced with a challenge! Good job Alex and keep it up!”

Alex participates in Robotics at school. He has won an award for being the Student of the year.

After high school, Alex plans to serve a mission for The Latter Day Saints of Jesus Christ.

Alex is the son of Shelly and Jared Glenn.