(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Thursday will be another warm day across the area.

Dry weather and a windy afternoon continues fire weather concerns today.

Moisture begins to make its way into the state tonight, with overnight rain chances for southwestern Wyoming.

Advertisement

High temperatures will be in the 70’s and 80’s today, with lows tonight in the 50’s for most. h/t NWSR