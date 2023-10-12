Delving into the legacy of Summit West CPA’s on ‘The Lander Biz Show’ podcast

(Lander, WY)- As one of the hosts of ‘The Lander Biz Show,’ I recently had the pleasure of chatting with Mike and Eric from Summit West CPA’s, and I can’t wait to share the highlights of this engaging and unexpectedly lighthearted episode with you. It turns out that when you dive into the history of Summit West CPA’s in Fremont County, you’re in for a fascinating journey!

When you hear “CPA,” you might immediately think of complex tax codes and spreadsheets, but this episode shattered those preconceptions. Instead, we discovered the rich and captivating history of Summit West CPA’s. Their story is deeply intertwined with the local community and the people they serve. It’s far from boring; it’s actually quite inspiring.

This episode is proof that even in the world of finance, stories can be engaging and entertaining. If you’re curious about the history of Summit West CPA’s in Fremont County and want to be inspired by the dedication of local businesses, you won’t want to miss this episode of ‘The Lander Biz Show.’

Advertisement