(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, chances of rain/snow showers decrease this morning, with clouds decreasing through the day as well.

The NWSR also shared that they are monitoring a potentially impactful winter system coming this Thursday/Friday.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler today, with cloudy conditions to start, and warmer weather is expected tomorrow.

Highs will be in the 40’s for most today, with lows tonight in the 20’s. h/t NWSR