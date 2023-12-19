‘Dear Jordan, Love Lander’ fundraiser brought in a crowd

(Lander, WY) – On December 9, the Carnegie Room at the Lander Library was filled with folks there to support Lander local Jordan Carr as he goes through this medical journey after the diagnosis of a rare brain tumor.

The event, “Dear Jordan, Love Lander,” was orchestrated by Mei Ratz, Kris Hampton, Oakley Boycott, and Amara Fehring, with support from the Houlihan Narratives team.

“I want to say thank you to the whole team that helped put it together and then to the community for showing up,” Amara shared.

The evening included five storytellers: Mayor Monte Richardson, Angie Flint, Chanthy Foy, Chuck Carr, and Todd Guenther, and four performers: Wolf Johnson, Red Dangit, Christian Wallowing Bull and Pushroot. Amara also read letters from four of Jordan’s family members. Wolf Johnson rapping in Lander for the first time ever (h/t Amara Fehring)

They set out about 100 chairs and nearly filled them all, shared Amy Skinner of the Houlihan Narratives.

“Thank you to the community,” Amy said. “It’s not always comfortable for people to step up and tell a story, and the storytellers were so amazing, and our hearts were just like, ripped open, you know? So I’m just really grateful to our community for stepping up from telling stories and performing to providing amazing snacks and drinks and, you know, the silent auction. It was just like, the easy thing to say yes to. I’ve been a recipient of our community’s generosity before, and so it feels really good to see our Lander step up again and again to support our people.”

The total funds raised that evening have not been calculated yet, but it is not too late to donate. There is a GoFundMe for Jordan, which can be found here.

