CWC’s John Gabrielsen teaches nationally at the Student Electronic Media Convention

Central Wyoming College Associate Professor of Radio Broadcasting, John Gabrielsen, will present at the 2023 National Student Electronic Media Convention. The convention started today and John will be presenting two sessions.

“It’s a pretty cool honor to be included in the National Student Media Convention,” stated John. “I have attended a few times in the past, but being chosen as a session presenter this year is next level. I am excited to teach and also learn while I’m there.”

On Thursday, Oct. 19th John will present Get Me Info, Stat! This will be a sports roundtable. He will discuss how you prep stats for sports broadcasts.

On Friday, Oct. 20th John will present AI in College Media with three other presenters. Artificial Intelligence is a hot topic in the media world. They will discuss what some colleges are doing and how it might help other student media outlets.

Congratulations, John on being chosen for this experience!