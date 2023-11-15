CWC Spring Registration is open – Take a step toward a brighter future!

Central Wyoming College Spring Registration is now open. Central Wyoming College offers in-person and online Associate, Bachelor of Applied Science and leadership programs.

Central Wyoming College provides diverse programs in high-demand fields such as business, hospitality, culinary, outdoor education, science, nursing, and English as a second language. CWC allows students to pursue higher education while developing skills that will allow them to transition into meaningful careers.

Browse our courses: https://www.cwc.edu/course-search/

To apply: https://www.cwc.edu/apply/