CWC soccer players sign National Letters of Intent

As of Monday, March 11, 2024, Central Wyoming College will have 3 soccer players sign National Letters of Intent allowing them to continue their collegiate soccer careers.

Barbara Ruiz, (Spain), has committed to play soccer at Life University in Georgia. Barbara was a two-year starter for the Rustler Women’s Team. She scored on every penalty kick she took and scored on a direct free kick during the 2023 season. Barbara joins a very strong Life University team that found their season end in the elite eight of the NAIA National Championship Tournament. She will provide Life University with an experienced defender who will strengthen their back line.

Juan Maya, (Columbia), will be joining the St. Francis University of Indiana men’s team for his final 2 years of college play. As a two-year starter for the Rustler Men’s soccer team, Juan played a critical role in the success of the program. Juan played as an outside defender and as an attacking midfielder. His leadership and success on the field in the NJCAA have given him this tremendous opportunity.

Danny Tzompa, Wyoming, will be playing his final two college seasons in Oklahoma. Danny has committed to playing for Southwestern Christian University. With his speed and knowledge of the game, Danny played several positions for the Rustler’s Men’s Team. His versatility will allow him to capitalize on the opportunity that Southwestern Christian University is giving him.

Head Coach Ken DeCook commented, “Each of these 3 players has been a vital part of our program. They have been team leaders both on the field and in the classroom. It has been a pleasure coaching them and we are confident they will continue doing great things on and off the field at their new universities. We are going to miss having them on the team.”