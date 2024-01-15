More

    CWC ranked as #1 RN program in Wyoming for 2024

    Amanda Fehring
    h/t RegisteredNursing.org

    (Riverton, WY) – It was shared with County 10 on Jan. 15 that the Central Wyoming College Registered Nursing Program has ranked number one across Wyoming for 2024, according to RegisteredNursing.org.

    There are nine total RN programs in the state, and CWC received an overall score of 92.24. They were followed by Western Wyoming Community College (Score: 89.74) and Casper College (Score: 89.22).

    “Selecting the best nursing school in Wyoming can be difficult,” RegisteredNursing.org said. “To make the process easier first look for a school that supports students towards licensure and beyond. A great way to measure this is through NCLEX-RN “pass rates.” We have ranked the top 3 nursing schools in Wyoming by analyzing current and historical NCLEX-RN “pass rates,” meaning the percentage of graduates who pass the exam, out of the 9 RN programs in the state. Programs reviewed include schools that offer an Associate in Nursing (ADN/ASN), BSN, or Direct-Entry MSN Degree.”

    Their Methodology Page can be found here.

    RegisteredNursing.org is based out of Carlsbad, CA, and is an organization of registered nurses “who care deeply about the profession and provide the resources future nurses need to succeed.”

